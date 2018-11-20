Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Leerink Swann set a $209.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.55.

AMGN opened at $194.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

