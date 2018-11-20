Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) is Wilks Brothers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wilks Brothers LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,300 shares during the quarter. Whiting Petroleum comprises 4.3% of Wilks Brothers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wilks Brothers LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Whiting Petroleum worth $36,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,203,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $696,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,141 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,052,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1,197.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 506,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 467,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 420,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Imperial Capital set a $45.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

NYSE WLL opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.02.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rick A. Mr. Ross sold 2,079 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $114,365.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William N. Hahne sold 2,300 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $770,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,481 shares of company stock worth $1,321,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

