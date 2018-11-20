Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,439 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 36.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after acquiring an additional 555,127 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. KHP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 255.2% in the third quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 359.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920,686 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 178.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Williams Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.81.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 215.87%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,483. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Chandler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $259,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,537.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $993,625 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

