Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) versus Construction Partners (ROAD) Head to Head Review

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

This table compares Williams Industrial Services Group and Construction Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Industrial Services Group $186.98 million 0.23 -$56.52 million N/A N/A Construction Partners $568.21 million 0.88 $26.04 million N/A N/A

Construction Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industrial Services Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Williams Industrial Services Group and Construction Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Industrial Services Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Construction Partners 0 0 4 1 3.20

Construction Partners has a consensus target price of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 51.23%. Given Construction Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Construction Partners is more favorable than Williams Industrial Services Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Construction Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Williams Industrial Services Group and Construction Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Industrial Services Group -19.74% -46.48% -12.60% Construction Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Construction Partners beats Williams Industrial Services Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities. It also provides cleaning, surface preparation, coatings application, quality control, and inspection testing services for nuclear and fossil fuel power plants, industrial facilities, and petrochemical plants; industrial insulation services for power generation installations; and abatement services for the removal of asbestos and heavy metal based coatings, such as lead paint. In addition, the company replaces, repairs, and upgrades industrial facility roofing systems at pulp and paper manufacturing facilities and nuclear power plants; offers oil and gas modifications and construction services; engages in the conversion of analog control systems to digital controls; and provides nuclear decommissioning services. It markets its services in the United States through sales and marketing personnel, as well as its on-site operations personnel. The company was formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group Inc. and changed its name to Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. in June 2018. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tucker, Georgia.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc., an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt. It serves customers primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.