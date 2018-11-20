Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Friday, November 16th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 4.97%.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $52.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $73.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 98.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $979,005.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,675,368.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.