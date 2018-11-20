Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $252,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25,632.0% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 65,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $979,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,368.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/williams-sonoma-inc-wsm-shares-bought-by-aviance-capital-partners-llc.html.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.