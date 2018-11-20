Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target cut by Loop Capital to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.45.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,675,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,530.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $979,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $124,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $168,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 98.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

