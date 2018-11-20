Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/windsor-capital-management-llc-sells-2930-shares-of-vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea.html.

