Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 6,894 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 617,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after buying an additional 50,263 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,398,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,414,000.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.

