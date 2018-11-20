Windsor Capital Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2,597.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $152.42 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $146.24 and a 1-year high of $177.61.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

