Windstream (WIN) Stock Price Down 9% After Analyst Downgrade

Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) shares traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Windstream traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.63. 1,062,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 762,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Windstream from $7.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Windstream in a report on Friday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Windstream by 205.8% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Windstream in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Windstream in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Windstream by 7.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after buying an additional 115,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Windstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after buying an additional 295,130 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $171.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.09.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Windstream Holdings Inc will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Windstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIN)

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

