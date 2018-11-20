WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $429,000 Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,985,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $970,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $312,729,000 after acquiring an additional 256,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,415,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,146,000 after acquiring an additional 226,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 2,976.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 825,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after acquiring an additional 798,346 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

Continental Resources stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

