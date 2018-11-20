WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $461,000 in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Bodor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,363.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,132.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,441. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. Proto Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $115.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

