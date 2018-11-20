Wirecard (WDI) PT Set at €220.00 by UBS Group

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €193.00 ($224.42) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €197.16 ($229.26).

Get Wirecard alerts:

WDI stock traded down €29.40 ($34.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €127.60 ($148.37). 2,437,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a twelve month high of €111.00 ($129.07).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.