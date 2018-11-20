WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (SFHY) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th.
BATS SFHY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.11. 42,508 shares of the stock were exchanged. WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $50.83.
