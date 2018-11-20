WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of AGZD stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $47.48. 167,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,516. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $49.15.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/wisdomtree-interest-rate-hedged-u-s-aggregate-bond-fund-agzd-declares-dividend-increase-0-12-per-share.html.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.