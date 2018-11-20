Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Lifted to Buy at SunTrust Banks

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $483,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,708.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $162,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $18,493,628.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $1,191,254. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 503,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

