Workiva Inc (WK) Director Michael M. Crow Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WK opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.04. Workiva Inc has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $40.84.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WK. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Workiva to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Workiva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workiva from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Workiva from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 114.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/workiva-inc-wk-director-michael-m-crow-sells-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.