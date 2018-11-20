Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 400.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,311 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 32.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $49.93.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

