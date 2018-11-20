Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

NYSE WH opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.52 per share, with a total value of $200,033.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $2,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,692,700.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

