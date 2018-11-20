Xcel Energy (XEL) Given a $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $51.62 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $52.24.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

In other news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $349,547.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Casey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,074.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 54,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 720,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,894,000 after buying an additional 77,128 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

