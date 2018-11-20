Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will report $266.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.48 million and the lowest is $260.02 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $259.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XHR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.96. 404,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,981. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 345.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 732,802 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $14,677,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,514,000 after purchasing an additional 605,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,232,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,206,000 after purchasing an additional 596,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,525,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,517,000 after purchasing an additional 594,326 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 38 hotels, including 36 wholly owned hotels, comprising 10,852 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

