Xerox Corp (XRX) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,251,000 after buying an additional 279,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 45.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,088,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,133,000 after buying an additional 2,824,360 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,328,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,882,000 after buying an additional 36,625 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 99.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,083,000 after buying an additional 1,621,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at $64,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xerox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

In related news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $108,141.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $83,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xerox stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.13. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

