Xios Price Tops $0.0478 on Top Exchanges (XIOS)

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. Xios has a total market capitalization of $102,655.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xios has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xios coin can now be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xios alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007778 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00021239 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00230973 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Xios Coin Profile

XIOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin. The official website for Xios is www.xioscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Xios

Xios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.