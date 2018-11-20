Yeti (YETI) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Yeti in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Yeti in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Yeti in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yeti in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yeti in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of YETI opened at $17.57 on Monday. Yeti has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

In other Yeti news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 378,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,809,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,092,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $19,663,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

