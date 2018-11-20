Yeti (YETI) vs. Clarus (CLAR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) and Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of Clarus shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Clarus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yeti and Clarus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yeti N/A N/A N/A Clarus 4.71% 9.59% 7.57%

Dividends

Clarus pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Yeti does not pay a dividend. Clarus pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yeti and Clarus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yeti 0 0 11 0 3.00 Clarus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Clarus has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.92%. Given Yeti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yeti is more favorable than Clarus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yeti and Clarus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yeti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clarus $170.69 million 1.96 -$670,000.00 $0.12 93.50

Yeti has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarus.

Summary

Clarus beats Yeti on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yeti Company Profile

There is no company description available for Yeti Holdings Inc.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens. It also offers advanced skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products that include avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes. This segment offers its outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and various other outdoor recreation activities under the Black Diamond Equipment and PIEPS brands. The Sierra segment provides bullets for rifles and pistols, including precision target shooting, hunting and military, and law enforcement purposes under the Sierra brand. The company sells its products to mountain, rock, ice, and gym climbers; and winter outdoor enthusiasts, backpackers, competitive shooters, hunters, and outdoor-inspired consumers. It markets and distributes its products through independent specialty stores and specialty chains, sporting goods and outdoor recreation stores, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers; and independent distributors, as well as directly to customers through its Websites. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Black Diamond, Inc. and changed its name to Clarus Corporation in August 2017. Clarus Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

