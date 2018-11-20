Yum! Brands (YUM) Earns Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yum Brands’ efforts to drive growth in its three iconic global brands and creating more efficient cost structure have reflected in its share price movement so far this year, in which, the company outperformed the industry. We expect the growth trajectory to continue after the restaurant posted better-than-expected earnings in third-quarter 2018. The company’s refranchising activities led to year-over-year growth in the bottom line while revenues suffered due to a decrease in its sales. Although comps in the reported quarter underperformed estimates, Yum! Brands’ initiatives to drive sales are likely to pay off in the future. Further, an efficient cost structure by refranchising is expected to continue boosting earnings. Earnings estimates for 2018 have also gone up over the past 30 days. However, high costs of restaurant operations and dented sales due to refranchising are near-term concerns for the company.”

YUM has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of YUM opened at $88.13 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $563,814.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $559,389.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,578.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,289 shares of company stock worth $6,401,458 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 90,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

