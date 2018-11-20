Zacks: Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Alamo Group’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Alamo Group an industry rank of 186 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ALG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Alamo Group stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,281. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $79.85 and a 12 month high of $120.58.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $257.57 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.50%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,093,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 374.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

