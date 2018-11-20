Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.49 Million

Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $222.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.35 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $209.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $871.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $879.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $902.30 million, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $913.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.18. 900,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,740. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

