Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce sales of $55.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.84 million and the highest is $71.30 million. FibroGen reported sales of $42.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $159.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.74 million to $176.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $232.33 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $365.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Leerink Swann set a $84.00 target price on FibroGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.38. 642,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,890. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $68.55.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,629. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshinari Tamura sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $727,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,209 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,463,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,749 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,652,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,372,000 after acquiring an additional 453,288 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 810,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,719,000 after buying an additional 388,300 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,954,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,002,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

