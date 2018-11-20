Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) to announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.42. Kaiser Aluminum posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.12). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

KALU stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.24. 3,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,027. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.22%.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $420,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,332,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101,969 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 21,148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 894,159 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

