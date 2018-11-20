Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.14. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 281,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,538. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 38,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

