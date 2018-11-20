Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sensient Technologies’ earnings. Sensient Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensient Technologies.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $342.73 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $82.00 target price on Sensient Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

NYSE SXT traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.30. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.72 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.02 per share, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,383.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 42,666 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 125,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 985,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 386.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 124,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

