Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sensient Technologies’ earnings. Sensient Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensient Technologies.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $342.73 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $82.00 target price on Sensient Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

NYSE SXT traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.30. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.72 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.02 per share, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,383.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 42,666 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 125,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 985,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 386.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 124,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensient Technologies (SXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply