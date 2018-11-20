Zacks: Analysts Expect Alkermes Plc (ALKS) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.14). Alkermes posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $248.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.54.

In other Alkermes news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $42,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $124,510. Insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 179,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 123.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 150,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,108. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

