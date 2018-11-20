Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Million

Brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce sales of $3.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $16.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $37.63 million, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $109.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Shares of ARWR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.30. 1,755,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,868,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,004,001.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Brian Leone sold 131,137 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $1,769,038.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 522,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,974. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 170,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,190,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its medicines include ARO-HBV, a Phase I/II subcutaneous ribonucleic acid interference(RNAi) therapy candidate that is used for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B viral infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

