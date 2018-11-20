Zacks: Analysts Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.21. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Argus cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 611.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,326 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. 56,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,538. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.