Zacks: Analysts Expect CME Group Inc (CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2018

Brokerages expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $993.30 million. CME Group posted sales of $900.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.23.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.30, for a total value of $51,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,737.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $1,140,223.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,967.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,419 shares of company stock worth $5,346,532. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 107.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,906,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,427,000 after buying an additional 5,658,108 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,425,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,554,000 after buying an additional 2,383,280 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $172,308,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,582,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,830,000 after buying an additional 742,067 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CME Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,129,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,691,000 after buying an additional 716,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.16. 2,652,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CME Group has a 52 week low of $140.51 and a 52 week high of $197.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Earnings History and Estimates for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

