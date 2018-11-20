Zacks: Analysts Expect CME Group Inc (CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $993.30 million. CME Group posted sales of $900.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.23.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.30, for a total value of $51,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,737.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $1,140,223.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,967.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,419 shares of company stock worth $5,346,532. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 107.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,906,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,427,000 after buying an additional 5,658,108 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,425,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,554,000 after buying an additional 2,383,280 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $172,308,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,582,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,830,000 after buying an additional 742,067 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CME Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,129,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,691,000 after buying an additional 716,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.16. 2,652,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CME Group has a 52 week low of $140.51 and a 52 week high of $197.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

