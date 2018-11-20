Zacks: Analysts Expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Analysts expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.70. Computer Programs & Systems reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.31. Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

In other news, major shareholder Francisco Partners Gp Ii, Lp sold 11,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $296,892.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 681,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $25.56 on Friday. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $358.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

