Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.85. Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Spirit AeroSystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $42,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $810,024.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,962.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $260,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

