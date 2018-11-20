Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.85. Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Spirit AeroSystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $42,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $810,024.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,962.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $260,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply