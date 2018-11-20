Zacks: BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $16.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BankFinancial an industry rank of 104 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised BankFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

BankFinancial stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $246.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $18.62.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankFinancial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the third quarter worth $685,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 92.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 558,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

