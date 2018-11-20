Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) will report $26.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quest Resource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.48 million. Quest Resource reported sales of $22.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Resource will report full year sales of $105.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.50 million to $106.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $122.27 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $125.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quest Resource.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.14 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Quest Resource from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

In related news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $68,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $77,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $196,940. Company insiders own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quest Resource stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.39% of Quest Resource as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRHC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 50,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.59. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

