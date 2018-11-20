Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genesco Inc. (GCO) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Genesco posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $653.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

GCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $25,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,727,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,263,000 after acquiring an additional 188,914 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 112.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 114,940 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 95,644 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 40.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 298,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. Genesco has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.