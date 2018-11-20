Zacks: Cent PUERTO S A/S (CEPU) Given $17.83 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.96 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cent PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 48 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cent PUERTO S A/S alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CEPU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cent PUERTO S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Cent PUERTO S A/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cent PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,417. Cent PUERTO S A/S has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cent PUERTO S A/S will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cent PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth about $121,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cent PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Cent PUERTO S A/S during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Cent PUERTO S A/S by 39.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Cent PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cent PUERTO S A/S (CEPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cent PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cent PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.