Zacks: Culp, Inc. (CULP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Culp an industry rank of 218 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Culp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 24.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,565,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 304,645 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Culp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,489,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 85,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Culp during the first quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 22.4% during the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 254,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,515 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,957. Culp has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $269.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Culp had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $71.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Culp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

