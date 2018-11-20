Zacks: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Net Lease an industry rank of 148 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on Global Net Lease and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 144,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 63,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 19.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,961. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 105.97%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

