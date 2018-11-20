Zacks: International Speedway Corp (ISCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.70 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given International Speedway an industry rank of 174 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research lowered International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISCA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. 3,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,663. International Speedway has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 38.82%. The business had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Speedway will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Speedway by 7.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Speedway during the second quarter worth $349,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in International Speedway by 11.4% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Speedway by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after buying an additional 169,477 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in International Speedway by 14.8% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 853,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,134,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

