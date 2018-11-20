Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.40.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $593.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $147,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $845,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $915,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

