Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MasTec (MTZ) to Hold

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MasTec reported mixed third-quarter results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.1%, while revenues lagged the same by 0.3%. Adjusted earnings and revenues grew 62.2% and 1.1% year over year, respectively. The improved was backed by low costs and higher margins in the Oil & Gas unit, despite reporting lower revenues on project delays. Along with record backlog, adjusted EBITDA margin grew from prior year, given solid Oil & Gas, and Communications segments. MasTec’s raised 2018 views for adjusted EBITDA and EPS is encouraging. Benefits from the tax reform, major expansion in 5G and FirstNet, fiber expansion, and strong pipeline business in the Oil & Gas segment was major growth drivers for the company. Moreover, MasTec outperformed its industry over the past year. Earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have moved up over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts' optimism over the stock's growth prospects.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.31. 444,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,498. MasTec has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.01%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 79.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 66.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

