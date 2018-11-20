Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stamps.com (STMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $180.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STMP. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price objective on Stamps.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Stamps.com from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Stamps.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.25.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $152.91 on Friday. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $285.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $143.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $624,025.29. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $382,399.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,973,733. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6,925.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

