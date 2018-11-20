Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Voxeljet (VJET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “voxeljet AG provides 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. It serves the automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering and consumer product industries. voxeljet AG is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany. “

VJET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen set a $5.00 price objective on Voxeljet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Voxeljet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $2.45 on Friday. Voxeljet has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

